* Investors welcome Surface tablet, stock up 3.7 pct
* Wall Street analysts say questions remain
* Doubt that Surface can challenge Apple iPad
(Rewrites; adds share price)
June 19 Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) new Surface
tablets look promising, but many questions need to be answered
before it can rival Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad, analysts said the
day after the company made its first foray into the computer
hardware business.
The shares of the world's largest software company jumped
3.7 percent as Wall Street and investors welcomed Microsoft's
move. But analysts had questions about the lack of enthusiasm
among developers in creating applications that run on the new
Windows 8 operating system and the absence of hard details on
pricing and availability.
"Though pricing details are unclear ... Microsoft will need
to significantly undercut the iPad to be competitive," Jefferies
analyst Peter Misek said.
The Surface tablet will come in two versions, one running
Windows RT, based on the same chip designs that power most
tablets, and a higher-performance version running Windows 8 Pro.
"The most important factor in the success of a tablet is its
ecosystem. Based on our discussions with developers, we find the
lack of enthusiasm concerning," Misek said.
Misek expects Windows 8 tablets to struggle to compete with
the iPad, which offers over 225,000 apps, and to a lesser extent
with Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android-based tablets, such as the
Galaxy Tab.
Microsoft's lighter, thinner version of the Surface tablet
will compete directly with the iPad, while the second, heavier
tablet, aimed at the new generation of lightweight laptops, will
compete with devices from larger PC makers such as Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N).
[ID:nL1E8HIFRD]
But selling two versions will confuse consumers, said
analysts at Jefferies, Forrester Research and ThinkEquity.
"Choice is a key tenet of Windows, but too much choice is
overwhelming for consumers," Forrester Research said. "Apple
gets this, and limits iPad options to connectivity, storage, and
black ... or white."
However, a keyboard that doubles as the tablet cover and
aggressive pricing could help Microsoft gain market share, some
analysts said.
"The keyboard, a simple accessory, is what makes the device
most compelling, as it preserves traditional interface that we
believe many users appreciate (and will demand) with the
subtlety of a cover, something most users will want anyway,"
said Citi analyst Walter Pritchard.
Morgan Stanley's Adam Holt said the cover keyboard,
compatibility with Microsoft Office, integrated USB ports and
features optimized for Skype would help Microsoft differentiate
itself from other tablet makers.
Microsoft shares edged up 3.7 percent to $30.95 on Tuesday
afternoon trading on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore, Bill Rigby in
Seattle; editing by Tenzin Pema, Don Sebastian and Andre Grenon;
)
((vidya.loganathan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
vidya.loganathan.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: MICROSOFT RESEARCH/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.