* USD/INR likely to open lower in line with gains in risk assets, euro holding to most of previous session's gains; pair last closed at 55.95/96. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.31 after closing NY at 56.23-27. * Asian stocks trading higher with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.4 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.2 percent higher. * Euro eased against the dollar but clung to much of the previous day's gains on Wednesday, with investors focusing on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt further monetary stimulus to support the economy's recovery. * RBI Governor Subbarao said on Tuesday that the central bank will continue with its policy of intervening in the foreign exchange market. He blamed the depreciation of rupee on both global and domestic factors. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)