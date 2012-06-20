* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan also advanced 0.4 percent. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most of the previous session's gains as investors bet that Europe's worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors sold stocks worth 933 million rupees on Tuesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.92 percent. * Traders keen on potential fiscal measures by the government on stalled policy decisions like hike in diesel prices or FDI in retail. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)