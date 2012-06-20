BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's 10-year benchmark bond yields are range-bound at 8.40 percent, up from 8.39 percent on Tuesday. * Bond prices coming under pressure after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday inflation was above acceptable levels, in his first rate comments since the RBI decision on Monday to leave interest rates on hold. * However, concerns about interest rate outlook offset somewhat after RBI says to buy 120 billion rupees ($2.14 billion) of bonds via open market operations this week, including the current benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues