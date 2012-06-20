* India's 10-year benchmark bond yields are range-bound at 8.40 percent, up from 8.39 percent on Tuesday. * Bond prices coming under pressure after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday inflation was above acceptable levels, in his first rate comments since the RBI decision on Monday to leave interest rates on hold. * However, concerns about interest rate outlook offset somewhat after RBI says to buy 120 billion rupees ($2.14 billion) of bonds via open market operations this week, including the current benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)