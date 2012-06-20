UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Tyre stocks like Apollo Tyres and CEAT <CEAT.NS > could come under pressure on worries the Competition Commission of India would rule against the industry over alleged price fixing, traders say. * Worries sparked after local media reports say CCI may rule against the cement industry over similar allegations of price fixing. * The final decision on alleged cartelisation in the tyre industry could come by next week, CCI Chairman Ashok Chawla told local TV channels on June 5. * Chawla was not immediately reachable. * Traders say any fines in the tyre industry likely to be smaller than any penalties imposed in the cement sector. * Shares in Apollo Tyres up 0.26 percent after falling as much as 2.9 percent intraday, while CEAT falls 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close