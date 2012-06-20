* Shares in Educomp Solutions Ltd surge 8.4 percent after the company said it has raised $155 million via external commercial borrowings, of which it plans to pay off foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) worth $78.5 million. * Traders say the July payment due on its FCCBs had been an overhang on the stock of the education services provider. Educomp shares have fallen 28.6 percent as of Tuesday's close versus the 10.3 percent rise in the NSE index. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)