* India's benchmark BSE index rises 0.4 percent on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian shares, on hopes the Federal Reserve will announce more monetary stimulus measures later in the day. * Blue chips advance, many recovering from steep falls on Monday when the RBI stunned markets by keeping interest rates on hold. * Tata Motors gains 2.7 percent, on track to recover almost all of its losses for the week, while ICICI Bank rises 1 percent after the lender had fallen 2.2 percent this week until Tuesday. * Rising hopes for fiscal measures by the government after Fitch Ratings became the second credit agency to cut India's outlook to "negative" also support domestic stocks. * However, Indian cement maker shares such as Ambuja Cements drop on worries the Competition Commission of India would soon impose fines over alleged price collusion in the industry. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)