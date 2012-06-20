* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell the 91-day treasury bills at 8.30 percent, well above the cut-off of 8.14 percent in last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 11 primary dealers and banks. * RBI is expected to sell the 182-day T-bills at 8.25 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.16 percent two weeks ago. * The cut-off expectations for 91- and the 182-day T-bills are much higher after the RBI left interest rates unchanged on Monday. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.32 percent and the lowest was 8.27 percent. * The highest forecast for the 182-day T-bills came in at 8.31 percent, lowest at 8.15 percent. * RBI will auction 90 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of the 182-day bills. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.reuters.com@reu ers.net)