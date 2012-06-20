* India's 1-year OIS rate rises 7 basis points to 7.86 percent, while the 5-year rate is up 5 bps to 7.33 percent. * Dealers say RBI Governor comments on Tuesday calling inflation above acceptable levels are adding to concerns that near-term rate cuts are unlikely. * RBI's announcement it would purchase up to 120 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Friday does not provide much support as the move was widely expected. * India's 1-, 5-year OIS negative spread sees more bear flattening, at 53 bps vs 38 bps on Friday, before RBI stunned markets by keeping interest rates on hold on Monday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)