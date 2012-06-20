BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* USD/INR trading at 55.86/87 after falling to 55.82 intraday low versus its 55.95/96 close on Tuesday. * Euro supported on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt further monetary stimulus. * Senior dealer with private bank says some dollar selling from state-run banks seen, though not expected to be tied to any potential intervention. * Low volumes magnifying price action, traders add. * Local stocks now up 0.4 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues