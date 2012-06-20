* USD/INR last at 55.99/00 versus its 55.95/96 close on Tuesday, trading largely in range with thin volumes. * Most dealers awaiting outcome of crucial Federal Reserve meeting later in day, with focus on whether central bank will announce more bond purchases. * Dealers expect range-trading in USD/INR in near-term, with upsides likely to spark RBI intervention. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)