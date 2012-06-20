MUMBAI, June 20 * Shares of Indian power equipment makers rise after the Prime Minister's office convened a meeting to discuss the contentious issue of imposing duties on foreign equipment imports. * The power minister is expected to submit a new proposal for a potential import tax to a cabinet of ministers, two government sources tell Reuters, in what would be a procedural matter. * Domestic power makers have requested import duties for the past two years to curtail the supply of cheaper equipment from China. * A panel of minister on economic affairs in March had deferred a decision on import duties. * Bharat Heavy Electricals, India's largest power equipment maker by capacity, advances 1.5 percent, while engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro gains 0.7 percent. * Mid-sized power gear makers BGR Energy and Thermax gain 2.4 percent and 1.8 percent respectively. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/ketan.bondre@thomsonreuters.co )