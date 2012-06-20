June 20 Following are terms and conditions of a bond to be issued on July 02, 2012

Borrower Singapore Government

Issue Amount S$2 billion

Issue Code NY07100X(Reopened)

Coupon 3.125%

Issue Date July 02, 2012

Maturity Date September 01, 2022

Issue Yield and Price To be determined at auction

Coupon Payment Dates 01 March and 01 September

Next Coupon Date 01 September 2012

Auction Date June 27, 2012

Method of Sale Uniform-Price Auction

For rating information, double click on For all bonds data, double click on For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC, where assigned, and hit F9 on Reuters terminals. (Created by Dheeraj vanarotti)