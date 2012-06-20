* Indian call money rates ended at 8.10/8.15 percent, slightly higher than its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent, but demand for funds remains strong with repo borrowings staying well above the 1 trillion rupees mark. * Traders say average cash rates would continue to hover around 8.25-8.30 percent for at least another week before funds squeezed due to advance tax outflows start returning to the system via government spending. * Banks borrowed 1.25 trillion rupees under the central bank's repo auction, having borrowed 1.33 trillion rupees on Tuesday, which had marked the highest in around two and half months. * As widely expected, RBI on Tuesday announced it would conduct open market operations of up to 120 billion rupees on Friday. * "Liquidity is expected to return to the pre-advance tax levels as soon as some government spending comes in around month-end, but in the mean time, RBI would continue to do OMOs to keep a tab on the deficit," a senior dealer with a private bank said. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 209.46 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.29 percent. * Total volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was at 531.04 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.93 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)