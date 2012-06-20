* Investors in India will be waiting to see whether index provider MSCI raises South Korea and/or Taiwan to developed market status as the move up would mean a rejigging of the weighting of remaining emerging MSCI indexes, including for India. * The decision is due after 2:30 am India time (2100 GMT) on Thursday. However, any decision would not be implemented until 2013, according to MSCI. * The reclassification of South Korea, but not Taiwan, to developed market status could attract $1.3 billion in passive flows into India, according to a Morgan Stanley report last week. * The reclassification of Taiwan, but not South Korea, to developed market status could attract $875 million in passive flows according to Morgan Stanley. * The reclassification of both Taiwan and South Korea could bring $2.6 billion in passive flows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)