June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 02, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 101.344

Reoffer price 101.344

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.1bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Englsih

Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN EU000A1G0AR0

