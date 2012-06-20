June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.699

Reoffer yield 2.938 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 229.8bp

Discount Margin Over the OBL #163

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN XS0798334875

Data supplied by International Insider.