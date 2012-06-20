June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ENI SpA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 27, 2019
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.457
Yield 3.84 pct
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 282.3bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Royal
Bank of Scotland & SG CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0798555537
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.