June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ENI SpA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2019

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.457

Yield 3.84 pct

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 282.3bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Royal

Bank of Scotland & SG CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0798555537

Data supplied by International Insider.