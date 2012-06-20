June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque PSA Finance SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2015

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 99.933

Yield 4.905 pct

Spread 385 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 466.3bp

Over 2.25 pct Due 2015 OBL #157

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, HSBC,

Mitsubishi Securities & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0798333802

Data supplied by International Insider.