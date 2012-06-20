MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds but oil price plunge drags down Saudi
* Qatar recovers almost a third of losses due to diplomatic crisis
June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Hyundai Capital Services Inc
Issue Amount A$175 million
Maturity Date June 28, 2015
Coupon 5.375 pcr
Issue price 101.216
Payment Date June 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Qatar recovers almost a third of losses due to diplomatic crisis
MADRID, June 8 When the 1,644 Spanish branches of Banco Popular opened their doors on Monday morning, the bank's chairman Emilio Saracho still hoped the 91-year-old lender, once the most efficient in Europe, could be saved.