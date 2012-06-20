(Correction to change details of Tranche 2)
June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Telenor ASA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.101
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.6bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
ISIN XS0798788716
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.457
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.2bp
over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
ISIN XS0798790027
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC & JPMorgan
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
