June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Zurich Insurance Company Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2022

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.234

Yield 3.467 pct

Spread 147 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 186.1bp

over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, Commerzbank &

Goldman Sachs International

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0798491113

Data supplied by International Insider.