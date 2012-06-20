June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 102.406
Yield 1.1716 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Natixis
Ratings AA+ (S&P), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.15 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0762339850
Temporary ISIN XS0798788807
