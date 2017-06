* USD/INR likely to open higher tracking fall in most Asian currencies. Pair last closed at 56.15/16. * USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 56.56 after closing NY at 56.65-70. * Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as some investors who were expecting aggressive easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve were disappointed by its announcement, while weak data from China also added to the gloom. * Most Asian stocks showing cuts with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.9 percent. Nifty futures in Singapore trading down 0.4 percent. * Traders will closely watch for RBI intervention as pair may bid to take out life high of 56.52 hit in end-May. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)