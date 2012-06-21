* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan also receded 1 percent. * Asian stocks struggled and commodities fell broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus by expanding "Operation Twist", but disappointed some investors who had been hoping for more aggressive measures. * Weak data from China also added to the gloom, as China's factory sector contracted for an eight straight month in June. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors bought stocks worth 1.2 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.2 percent. * Traders will closely watch the ministerial panel meeting on spectrum pricing and a potential verdict by India's anti-trust body on alleged price fixing by cement companies for cues. * MSCI kept its emerging market classification on South Korea and Taiwan, dashing hopes of a potential weight change for India in its emerging markets basket. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)