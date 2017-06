* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 4 basis points to 8.35 percent. * Yield close to retracing the gains from RBI's decision to keep rates on hold on Monday, helped by expectations of continued open market operations. Had closed Friday at 8.34 percent. * Debt prices benefitting from risk aversion and sharp drop in global crude prices, which helps improve inflation outlook in India. * Foreign investor interest in India's unrestricted and unutilised corporate and government bond limits auction was strong, but longer maturity papers were under-subscribed, four market sources told Reuters. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)