* Citron accuses Evergrande
* Accusations of accounting tricks, bribery "untrue" -
Evergrande
* Shares drop as much as 20 pct in heavy trading
(Adds background, report, Evergrande response, updates prices)
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, June 21 Shares in Chinese property
developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd (3333.HK) slumped by
as much as a fifth on Thursday - wiping around $1.7 billion off
its market value - after the company was targeted by a report
from short-sale specialist Citron Research, traders said.
Evergrande, the second-largest mainland China developer by
sales, has grown aggressively using debt to fund land purchases,
though its acquisitions have slowed this year. This is a rare
case, though, of a mainland property company being accused of
outright financial mismanagement.
Traders cited a June 20 report, published in English and
Chinese on Citron Research's web site, as the trigger for the
share price drop. The report accused Evergrande of presenting
"fraudulent information".
"It's certainly alarming - the report is pretty
straightforward," said one property fund manager in Hong Kong,
who did not want to be identified, but has a position in
Evergrande stock. "There are things we want to hear from
management," the fund manager added. "I’m sure they will have
their side of the story to tell."
Like Muddy Waters, Citron Research, run by Andrew Left from
his Beverley Hills, California home, is known for targeting
companies with research exposing what it claims are financial
irregularities. Last year, U.S.-listed Chinese company Harbin
Electric took itself private after a year-long battle against
fraud allegations made by Citron Research.
Evergrande said the report accusing it of accounting tricks
and bribes was "untrue", adding it would issue a fuller
statement later.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Chinese firms turn tables on short sellers [ID:nN1E7A7003]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
According to Thomson Reuters data, Evergrande has
outstanding bonds of around $2.8 billion. In a May 31 report,
ratings agency S&P said Evergrande's business risk profile was
"fair" and its financial risk profile "significant", with the
key risk factor being its "very aggressive debt-funded growth
appetite."
By 0409 GMT, Evergrande shares were down 17.4 percent at
HK$3.70, up a little from a near 5-week low of HK$3.60. Trading
volume spiked to the highest since November 2010, with about 380
million shares changing hands.
Chairman Hui Ka Yan owns 63 percent of Evergrande, according
to a Thomson Reuters database. The Guangzhou-based company
sponsors a big-spending Chinese soccer team, Guangzhou
Evergrande, that last month hired former Italy national coach
Marcello Lippi to manage the team.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan, Joy Leung and Vikram
Subhedar; editing by Denny Thomas and Ian Geoghegan)
((alex.mcmillan@thomsonreuters.com)(+852 2843 6313)(Reuters
Messaging: alex.mcmillan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHINA EVERGRANDE/RESEARCH
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.