* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.5 percent, tracking weak Asian indexes, on disappointment the Federal Reserve did not announce more aggressive bond purchases and after HSBC factory data in China continued to contract. * The rupee hits its lowest since hitting a record low against the dollar on May 31. * Reliance Industries shares fall 2.6 percent after Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd said proved and probably reserves from their KG D6 block in India had decreased. Niko owns a 10 pct stake in the block. * Broader losses capped by gains in power equipment makers, which extend gains for a second day on hopes the government will impose duties on foreign equipment imports. * Bharat Heavy Electricals advances 2.1 percent, while Larsen & Toubro gains 0.8 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)