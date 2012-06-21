* India's main stock index falls 0.3 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index loses 0.3 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares after the Federal Reserve disappointed some investors who had expected more aggressive action and after data showed a continued slowdown in China's factory data. * Reliance Industries falls 3.1 percent, after partner Niko Resources sharply cut the reserves estimate at the KG D6 gas blocks. * Oil shares gain, helping cap further losses in indexes, after global crude prices hit 18-month lows. * Bharat Petroleum Corporation rises 0.9 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation gains 5.3 percent, while Indian Oil Corporation adds 4.3 percent. * Explorers ONGC and Oil India gain 1.3 and 1.1 percent respectively. * Both refiners and explorers in India tend to track movements in oil prices because the government caps prices of petrol products such as diesel, cooking gas and kerosene. * A fall in global crude price will help oil companies as they will be less dependant on government subsidies (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)