* India's 1-year OIS rate falls 4 basis points to 7.80 percent, while the 5-year rate is down 2 bps to 7.26 percent. * Traders say the sharp fall in global crude oil prices are easing some of the inflation concerns, helping push swaps down. * Trader adds 1-, 5-year spread likely to remain at negative 50-60 bps, from current negative spread of 54 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)