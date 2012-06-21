(Refiles to correct name spelling in paragraph 1)
HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s
mainland is the new battle ground for global banks. Goldman’s
(GS.N) new vice chairman Mark Schwartz is set to be based in
Beijing, and others will follow. Mainland exchanges account for
the majority of this year’s initial public offerings in Asia.
The challenge for global banks will be finding their niche, and
adequate talent.
As the mainland gains, Hong Kong suffers. Global banks are
making selective cuts in Hong Kong, especially in equities.
Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) mainland Chinese joint venture already
has around 150 staff despite being just a year old, according to
a person close to the matter. UBS UBSN.VX, the only foreign
bank with a Chinese brokerage license, has transferred a
managing director from Hong Kong to Shanghai to build an 80-90
person research team.
Fees are dictating the shift. China’s A-share investment
banking fees almost quadrupled since 2007 to $2.2 billion, now
making up half of overall China-related banking revenue, up from
less than a fifth in 2007, according to Thomson Reuters. This
trend is even more evident this year. Three mainland exchanges
have taken up 66 percent of Asian IPO proceeds, while in Hong
Kong, IPO proceeds have fallen 90 percent year on year.
As the markets loosen up, China will get more attractive.
Global banks have already been told they can take up to 49
percent stakes in their joint ventures, and can apply for
secondary market licenses after two years of operations, versus
five years before. Once Shanghai finally opens its new market
for foreign companies, global banks will have a new edge against
local securities firms.
There are challenges ahead. Deals are smaller in China, and
reputational costs can be high. Local bankers may have good
connections on the ground but lack technical skills.
Transferring talent from abroad is costly, and high taxes and
heavy pollution make people less willing to move to China.
Still, if the money is to be made in Beijing and Shanghai from
now on, banks and bankers have no choice but to adapt.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Goldman Sachs said on June 12 that Mark Schwartz will take
on the role of chairman of its Asia Pacific unit, based in
Beijing. He will also become a vice president of the global
company, rejoining the management committee on which he served
from 1999 to 2001.
- Proceeds of initial public offerings by Chinese companies
in New York have fallen from $2.3 billion in the whole of 2011
to $71 million this year to date, according to Thomson Reuters.
- China’s investment banking fees for domestically listed
stocks almost quadrupled since 2007 to $2.2 billion, while
overall China investment banking fees, which include offshore
listed companies, rose a more modest 25 percent to $4.4 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters.
