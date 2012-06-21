* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.8 percent, recovering sharply from an earlier fall of as much as 0.9 percent, as the fall in global crude prices and an equities upgrade from J.P.Morgan improve sentiment. * State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation gains 4.3 percent, producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 1.4 percent, while fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation adds 3.3 percent as global crude prices hit 18-month lows. * Both state-run refiners and explorers in India benefit from lower oil prices because the companies share with the government the burden of selling fuel products at discounted prices, resulting in lower losses when crude prices fall. * Sentiment also improves after J.P.Morgan upgrades Indian equities to "overweight" from "neutral", citing a number of factors including historic valuations, expectations for monetary stimulus, lower oil prices, and a weak rupee. * J.P.Morgan is "overweight" on private banks, IT services, and health care. * ICICI Bank shares gain 1.9 percent while State Bank of India gains 3 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)