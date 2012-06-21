* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield falls 6 bps to 8.33 percent as lower crude oil prices ease the inflation outlook. * Expectations for more frequent open market operations from the central bank also help. * 10-yr yield now retraces all the gains after the RBI's decision to kept interest rates on hold, now down 1 basis point for the week. * Brent crude hits an 18-month low after China's factory data remained weak and Germany's private sector shrank while its manufacturing activity hit a three-year low. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)