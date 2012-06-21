* Indian call money rates at 8.15/8.20 percent, slightly higher than its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent, with demand for funds staying strong following advance tax outflows last week. * Banks borrowed 1.12 trillion rupees under the central bank's repo auction, a third consecutive session in which repo borrowings have risen above the 1 trillion rupee mark. * Traders say the funds drained out due to advance taxes will start returning to the system in about 10-15 days helping move the liquidity deficit to a more normal level of around 800 billion rupees. * As widely expected, RBI on Tuesday announced it would conduct open market operations of up to 120 billion rupees on Friday, which are also expected to ease the deficit. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 200.24 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.21 percent. * Total volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was at 609.96 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)