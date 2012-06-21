Australia shares rise for first day in four; NZ falls for third day
June 8 Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as gains in financials and healthcare sectors slightly outweighed losses in other counters.
June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 02, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.264
Reoffer price 100.514
Yield 1.453 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76bp
Over Swiss Government
Payment Date August 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
ISIN CH0188927450
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 8 Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as gains in financials and healthcare sectors slightly outweighed losses in other counters.
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.