(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Wayne Arnold
HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Handing
responsibility for the sale of a $6 billion stake in Japan
Tobacco to Nomura Holdings’ (8604.T) rivals after the bank
apologized for leaking earlier share sales seemed like a rebuke
from Japan’s government. But Nomura probably lost fair and
square. Either way, though, Tokyo needs to make such leaks
illegal and attempts to profit on them much more painful.
Privatizing a third of the government’s 50 percent stake in
the tobacco giant is the kind of deal bankers love. So losing
the deal to smaller rivals reinforces the image of Nomura as a
teetering colossus. Though it still dominates Japan’s investment
banking scene, its leading market share in stock sales slipped
last year to 30 percent from 37 percent. The company’s shares
have lost a quarter of their value since March and some
shareholders are restless as Wednesday’s annual meeting
approaches – with one irate owner proposing votes on things as
wide-ranging as executive pay and underarm odor.
The firm’s admission that its employees leaked information
to clients ahead of three public share offerings in 2010 doesn’t
help. But despite appearances, that’s unlikely to have
contributed to the Japan Tobacco win by rivals Daiwa and Mizuho.
The government’s beauty contest relied on a 160-point scoring
system, with only 20 points for regulatory compliance.
Nomura’s transgressions should matter much more. Leaking
inside information isn’t illegal in Japan. Only trading on it
is. Overzealous underwriters can clue favored investors into
upcoming secondary issues, which gives them a head start to
profit from the typical discount for such sales, sometimes by
selling the issuer’s stock short before the public announcement
of the sale. That can help underwriters too. Because shorting
tends to drive a stock price lower, it can make it easier for
them to sell the stock they’re on the hook for.
Japan’s rules don’t provide much disincentive. Regulators
imposed a mere 10 million yen ($125,000) fine on First New York
Securities for trading on information about a share offering in
2010. And even that’s a fortune next to the 130,000 yen they
fined Chuo Mitsui for profiting on leaks from Nomura.
In contrast to former McKinsey supremo and Goldman Sachs
diretor Rajat Gupta in the United States, Japan’s insider
traders also face no jail time. Tip-offs help the favored few
investors and the underwriters, while companies, ordinary
shareholders and the efficiency of Japan’s capital market lose
out. To stamp out unfair insider trading, Tokyo needs to extract
more than paltry fines and apologies.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Japan’s Ministry of Finance said on June 18 that it had
chosen Daiwa Securities, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and
Mizuho Securities as underwriters for the sale of its $6 billion
stake in Japan Tobacco. Notable by its absence was Nomura
Holdings, Japan’s largest brokerage.
- Nomura acknowledged for the first time on June 8 that
employees had leaked confidential information on public share
offerings, referring to three separate investigations by Japan’s
Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission into insider
trading in 2010. It said it was conducting its own internal
investigation.
- Nomura Holdings’ 108th annual shareholder meeting is
scheduled for June 27.
- Reuters: Nomura excluded from $6 bln Japan Tobacco share
sale [ID:nL3E8HI52K]
- Reuters: Nomura acknowledges employees leaked inside info
[ID:nT9E8H702L]
(Editing by Richard Beales and Katrina Hamlin)
((wayne.arnold@thomsonreuters.com))
