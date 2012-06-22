* USD/INR likely to test new highs as risk aversion likely to dominate sentiments; pair last closed at 56.30/31 after scaling new high of 56.55 in session. * USD/INR 1-month trading at 56.71 after closing NY at 57.29-33. * Traders will look out for RBI intervention as pair makes bid towards new highs. * Asian shares fell on Friday after weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China heightened fears over the outlook for global growth. MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index trading down 1.3 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore also fell 1 percent. * Safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed following a long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the world's major banks by Moody's. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)