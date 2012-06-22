* USD/INR likely to test new highs as risk aversion likely to
dominate sentiments; pair last closed at 56.30/31 after scaling
new high of 56.55 in session.
* USD/INR 1-month trading at 56.71 after closing NY at
57.29-33.
* Traders will look out for RBI intervention as pair makes bid
towards new highs.
* Asian shares fell on Friday after weak manufacturing data from
the United States, Europe and China heightened fears over the
outlook for global growth. MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index
trading down 1.3 percent; Nifty futures in
Singapore also fell 1 percent.
* Safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs against a
basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed following a
long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the world's major
banks by Moody's.
