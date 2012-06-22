* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan also declined 1.3 percent. * Asian shares fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar hovered near its highest in a week-and-a-half after weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China heightened fears over the outlook for global growth. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors sold stocks worth 2.57 billion rupees on Thursday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.8 percent. * Cement stocks on traders' radar after 11 cement makers were slapped with $1.1 billion in fines on Thursday for price fixing, a record penalty from India's increasingly assertive anti-trust regulator. * Traders are closely watching how the rupee behaves after hitting its all-time low on Thursday, for more cues on equities. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)