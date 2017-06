MUMBAI, June 22 The Indian rupee fell to a record low against the dollar at 56.80 for the second successive session on Friday as risk assets continued to be under pressure on fears of a global growth slowdown.

Traders remained wary of any potential intervention from the central bank to defend the currency.

At 9.02 a.m., the rupee was at 56.79/80 to the dollar versus its 56.30/31 close on Thursday after surpassing the previous record low of 56.55 hit on Thursday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)