* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.31 percent ahead of the RBI's plannned purchase of up to 120 billion rupees via OMOs. * Traders also await 150 billion rupees bond sale later in the day, which will include the 9.15 percent 2024 paper which already has a large outstanding amount. * Bond prices also supported as crude continues to slump, easing domestic inflation worries. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)