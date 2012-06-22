* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch cuts Reliance Industries to "underperform" from "neutral" and reduces its target price to 710 rupees from 760 rupees. * Downgrade comes after partner Niko Resources announced lowered reserve estimates for their KG D6 block. * As per I/B/E/S data, Reliance Industries now has 6 "underperform" compared to 24 "buy/outperform" and 11 "hold" ratings. * Technical traders also cite bearish evening Doji star candlestick pattern, say falls towards 673-650 possible in the near-term". * Reliance Industries shares down 1.4 percent at 708.45 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)