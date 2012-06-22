* India's benchmark index falls 0.6 percent, the NSE index loses 0.6 percent, tracking a fall in global stocks after weak global economic data, including manufacturing numbers from China and the euro zone on Thursday. * The rupee hits a record low of 56.91 on Friday, further raising worries. * Cement maker ACC falls 2.2 percent, while Ambuja Cements loses 2.8 percent, a day after eleven cement makers were slapped with $1.1 billion in fines for price fixing, a record penalty from India's increasingly assertive anti-trust regulator. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)