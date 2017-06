* India's 1-year OIS rate falls 5 basis points to 7.73 percent, while the 5-year rate is down 7 bps to 7.17 percent. * Traders say string of weak global economic data and slump in crude prices could give room for RBI to ease rates, though recent central bank rethoric has been hawkish. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)