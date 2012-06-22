* HSBC says sticks to its USD/INR end-year target at 57, but
warns rising risk cross may overshoot in the near-term.
* HSBC recommends exposure to USD/INR via one-month NDF,
which imply annualised positive carry of 7.8 percent.
* RBI is allowing the rupee to weaken gradually, HSBC adds,
estimates central bank has sold $5.4 bln in 2012 to defend the
currency, "a very small amount given the sizeable move in the
currency."
" "RBI understands the need for a weaker INR" to help address
the wide current account deficit and because onshore liquidity
remains tight, HSBC argues.
* HSCB says RBI will focus on minimising FX volatility, with
measures such as setting up USD purchasing window for oil
companies.
