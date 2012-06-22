* HSBC says sticks to its USD/INR end-year target at 57, but warns rising risk cross may overshoot in the near-term. * HSBC recommends exposure to USD/INR via one-month NDF, which imply annualised positive carry of 7.8 percent. * RBI is allowing the rupee to weaken gradually, HSBC adds, estimates central bank has sold $5.4 bln in 2012 to defend the currency, "a very small amount given the sizeable move in the currency." " "RBI understands the need for a weaker INR" to help address the wide current account deficit and because onshore liquidity remains tight, HSBC argues. * HSCB says RBI will focus on minimising FX volatility, with measures such as setting up USD purchasing window for oil companies. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)