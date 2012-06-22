* Edelweiss Securities says most BSE 500 Indian corporates have
unhedged foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) commitments,
leading to "likely" mark-to-market losses of 83.1 billion rupees
($1.47 billion), due to the slumping rupee.
* "This will lead to significantly higher cost of borrowing
through FCCBs. Also, the INR depreciation will increase the
effective conversion price and further lower the probability of
conversion," Edelweiss adds.
* Outflows from these Indian corporates redeeming foreign
currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) will reach $4.4 billion in
fiscal 2012/13, Edelweiss Securities says.
* Edelweiss estimates $6 billion in FCCBs are outstanding as of
May 28, 2012, of which it estimates $3.2 billion will be
redeemed in the current fiscal year.
