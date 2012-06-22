* Edelweiss Securities says most BSE 500 Indian corporates have unhedged foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) commitments, leading to "likely" mark-to-market losses of 83.1 billion rupees ($1.47 billion), due to the slumping rupee. * "This will lead to significantly higher cost of borrowing through FCCBs. Also, the INR depreciation will increase the effective conversion price and further lower the probability of conversion," Edelweiss adds. * Outflows from these Indian corporates redeeming foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) will reach $4.4 billion in fiscal 2012/13, Edelweiss Securities says. * Edelweiss estimates $6 billion in FCCBs are outstanding as of May 28, 2012, of which it estimates $3.2 billion will be redeemed in the current fiscal year. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)