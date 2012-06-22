MUMBAI, June 22 The Reserve Bank of India has
discussed with state-run oil firms steering 50 percent of their
dollar purchases via a single state-owned bank, though no
decision has been made, two oil executives said on Friday.
The move is intended to smoothen market volatility caused by
current dollar purchases by oil companies which is done through
competitive bidding by banks and can lead to price disruptions.
Both executives said the RBI's directive was under
consideration internally but no decision had been reached.
Under the discussion, oil companies would carry on with USD
purchases for the remaining 50 percent of their needs via the
current competitive bidding system.
Oil firms are the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic
currency market. On Friday, the rupee hit a life low of
57.25 per dollar, due to dollar purchases by oil and gold
importers and global risk aversion.
