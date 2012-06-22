UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.2 percent, while 50-share NSE index fell 1.3 percent. * Indexes extend losses as the rupee hits a record low at 57.30 to the dollar, well below the psychologically key level of 57 on global risk aversion. * Reliance Industries shares fall 1.9 percent on renewed concerns about gas output after Canada's Niko Resources Ltd slashed the reserve estimate at the KG D6 block, in which both hold stakes. * Financial firms lead decliners: Housing Development Finance Corporation falls 1.2 percent, while ICICI Bank falls 1.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close