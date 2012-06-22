UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Shares in Infosys falls 0.7 percent after Jefferies says the Indian software services provider is "likely" to cut fiscal 2012/13 guidance to 6-8 percent growth from the current 8-10 percent. * Jefferies cites delays in IT spending from Infosys' clients and adverse cross currency movements as reasons. * Report comes as other analysts warn of rising risks to Infosys as global corporates cut IT spending and given recent FX volatility. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close