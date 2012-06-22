* Shares in Infosys falls 0.7 percent after Jefferies says the Indian software services provider is "likely" to cut fiscal 2012/13 guidance to 6-8 percent growth from the current 8-10 percent. * Jefferies cites delays in IT spending from Infosys' clients and adverse cross currency movements as reasons. * Report comes as other analysts warn of rising risks to Infosys as global corporates cut IT spending and given recent FX volatility. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)