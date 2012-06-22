* Oil shares continue to gain, tracking lower global crude prices, and helping index cut some of their loses, traders say. * Hindustan Petroleum Corporation gains 1 percent, surging 12.2 percent this week as of Thursdays close. Indian Oil Corporation adds 0.2 percent after gaining 9 percent for the week. * Explorers ONGC gains 1.7 percent, Oil India gain 3.12 percent adding 3.5 and 2.6 percent for the week respectively. * The 50-share NSE index was at 0.47 percent, fell as much as 1.37 percent intraday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)