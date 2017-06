* USD/INR at 57.22/23, down from a record high of 57.32 earlier in the session, as domestic shares pare losses and on dollar sales by exporters, with no noticeable RBI intervention spotted yet, according to traders. * Traders say some foreign banks were spotted selling dollars, likely to have been tied to custodian flows. * Traders say some exporters were also seen partially unwinding their long dollar positions. * No RBI intervention spotted yet, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)